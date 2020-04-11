Coronavirus battle: Solitary role for one Shayman as clubs ponder poll

FC Halifax Town have confirmed they’re running a skeleton crew of one for the duration of the coronavirus crisis as they prepare to be polled on the outcome of the season.
As National League clubs ponder options for concluding season 2019/20 this weekend, the Shaymen are carrying on with ‘one person who will remain operational from home’.
Like other National League clubs, FC Halifax haven’t played since March 14 when the campaign was first suspended over the public health crisis. The competition’s board are recommending a proposal to all clubs in Non-League’s top three divisions this weekend to cancel all fixtures up to and including April 25.
If approved, the league will “proceed to a poll” to determine the outcome of the North and South divisions. This will be followed by a vote to determine the outcome of the National League season.
The Shaymen’s statement read: “We said that we were navigating our way through these difficult times and consequently we have taken the necessary steps to protect all our employees and the interests of the football club as we go through this turbulent period.
“We have one person who will remain operational from home ensuring continuity until all the restrictions are lifted and we’re back to business as usual.
“There is not a lot more that we can say at the moment as circumstances are dictated by third-party factors, not least Covid 19 and all related health issues, and the Government striving to steer us through this awful situation aligned to all medical advice.
“Associated restrictions make sporting decisions from the senior governing bodies, in our case football, impossible to provide any clarity regarding completion or outcomes for the 2019-2020 season.
“We’re committed to ensuring we steer the club through these unprecedented challenging times in the best way that we are able and we’ll be ready to go when the season restarts unless told otherwise.
“One thing is for sure, we will need a Herculean effort from all our fan base to help us through to the end of the season, and for sure, the start of next season, as and when we have clarity regarding timings.”
As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League are still set to complete the 2019/20 season.
If they do they will be alone after the FA ratified the controversial decision to terminate the campaigns of all leagues below them on Thursday and suspend promotion and relegation after expunging their records.
