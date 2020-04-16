Coronavirus battle: Chesterfield hand over car park to NHS for testing

National League Chesterfield have handed over their car park to the NHS to test key workers for the coronavirus crisis.

The Spireites say the car park at Proact Stadium is being made free of charge for COVID-19 testing to boost local efforts to combat the pandemic and public health crisis.

Fencing was being erected in the car park on Thursday with other security measures also being arranged ahead of opening on Friday.

A statement on Thursday announcing the club’s support confirmed that testing would be by appointment only for NHS staff and key frontline workers. No club staff would be on duty with the NHS running daily operations.

We’re making the stadium car park available to the NHS and the blood donation session will take place tomorrow. Details here ? https://t.co/QJv6Fplhbw — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) April 16, 2020

Chesterfield company secretary Ashley Carson said: “We were only too happy to make the car park available to the NHS as they need all the support they can get at this time. The stadium is easily accessible with plenty of parking spaces so it is an ideal venue for the testing to take place.

“The stadium will remain closed for the forseeable future but that will be relaxed for a day tomorrow to allow the usual blood donation session to take place. Blood stocks are currently low so it is important that people continue to donate blood.”

Chesterfield’s gesture came as they mourn one of their own this week following the death of lifelong fan and grandfather Rob Wilmot who passed after contracting coronavirus in hospital while being treated for leukemia.

We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of lifelong Spireite Rob Wilmot ? https://t.co/xPhr2evgb0 — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) April 15, 2020

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @ChesterfieldFC/Twitter

Tagged Chesterfield, Chesterfield FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, NHS, Vanarama National League