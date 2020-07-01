Ian Evatt confirmed as Bolton Wanderers boss after Barrow agree deal

National League champions Barrow will have a new manager at the helm when they kick off in the Football League again after Ian Evatt was unveiled as Bolton Wanderers boss on Wednesday.

Newly-crowned FotMob Manager of the Year Evatt quit the Bluebirds after two successful years in charge to take over at their new League Two rivals after the clubs finally agreed a compensation fee.

His number two Peter Atherton and first team analyst Lewis Duckmanton have also left as part of the deal which had stalled over the weekend as officials at Holker Street stood form over the price of losing Evatt and his touchline team.

The agreement also includes a two-year embargo on Evatt approaching any Bluebirds under contract as the Cumbrians look to make a successful return to the EFL after a 48 year absence.

Today Barrow AFC signed an agreement with Bolton Wanderers FC, releasing Ian Evatt from his First Team manager role with us. Read More ??https://t.co/ZzCRRrANEp#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 1, 2020

A club statement read: “We would like to thank the Bolton representatives for the professional manner in which they undertook the negotiations and their respect for the compensation clause within Ian’s agreement. Once Ian had expressed last Friday his desire to leave Barrow AFC we felt it only fair to honour our agreement with him.

“We are very confident we can recruit a new management team that can take us to the next level also playing attractive, possession based football. We wish Ian all the best in his future career and look forward to seeing him again next season.

“Ian joined us over two years ago and in that time we have seen a transformation on the pitch. From a side which had just avoided relegation, he implemented a possession based footballing philosophy which culminated in us winning the league.

“Finally, we would also like to confirm that included in the agreement is a two year embargo that means Bolton cannot approach any Barrow players under contract. The search for Ian’s successor has already begun and we’ll be keeping the fans updated on how that process develops.”

Barrow chairman Paul Hornby also paid tribute to Evatt. “It’s always disappointing when someone decides to move on especially when they’ve had such a positive impact,” he said.

The full statement from our board of directors following the departure of Ian Evatt. It confirms a two year embargo is in place on Bolton Wanderers approaching Barrow AFC players under contract. #BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/IB4HJPRCxA — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 1, 2020

“Ian did a wonderful job over the time he was here and he leaves us with a blueprint and identity of how we want our team to play and a great group of players. We shouldn’t let his departure distract from a fantastic season and the massive opportunity promotion creates for this club going forward.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Barrow, Barrow AFC, Bolton Wanderers, Ian Evatt, National League, Vanarama National League