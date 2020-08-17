MPs fall in behind #LetFansIn campaign to allow supporters back in

Concerned MPs have joined the clamour for Non-League fans to be allowed to watch their teams in pre-season action, writes John Lyons.

The #LetFansIn campaign has snowballed over the past week as cash-strapped clubs and football-starved fans have urged the Government to allow supporters to return to football. Up to now, matches have been played behind closed doors.

Now a group of MPs led by Dame Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham) and former sports minister Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford) have thrown their weight behind the cause and campaigners in The Non-League Paper at the weekend.

A letter signed by Gillan was sent to sports minister Nigel Huddleston last night (Monday) calling for the blanket ban at football grounds to be lifted with a special exemption made for Non-League.

Sunday’s NLP: LET ‘EM IN! Fans campaign set to take legal route#LetFansIn pic.twitter.com/co4JJS7vN8 — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) August 15, 2020

It read: “We are writing to request the Government allow for the urgent return of fans to Non-League football clubs, which are at the heart of our constituencies and for whose future we fear.

“Our Non-League football structure across England is football at its purist, often at the heart of our community, rich in diversity and a starting point for many a talented footballer but, unlike Leaguefootball, cannot rely on broadcast or sponsorship income streams.

“Their gate and refreshment income streams are vital for financial sustainability even if beyond Level 5, crowds are, on average, in the hundreds rather than thousands.

“For example, in Step 3, where Chesham United play, the average attendance for the 2019-2020 season was 393. While there are outliers in lower Steps, many club gates are in double figures but enough with bar takings to just about sustain the club.

“Yet the fans returning to support their small local clubs is being considered in the same way as League football clubs, which is incomparable and ultimately unfair.

“Many of our Non-League clubs joined their wealthier League cousins in supporting their local communities throughout the pandemic, providing targeted and appreciated support for neighbouring residents,and in return deserve our support for the return of their fans.

“While we appreciate the challenges of getting a larger number of supporters back into League stadia, especially due to fans having to travel using public transport to and from their clubs, Non-League clubstend to be supported by those within the town itself.

“Given we are now allowing indoor activities to resume in a Covid-safe way, we simply do not understand why Non-League football clubs in outdoor stadia cannot allow their small but loyal fans back in throughthe gates. As representatives of these local clubs we fear that if don’t do something soon, they will be lost forever.

“Therefore we urge you to consider the return of supporters to Non-League clubs separately to League clubs and urgently open the gates and let fans in.”

Crouch, who resigned in November 2018 over delays to curb ‘crack cocaine’ gambling machine stakes, also fears clubs will go to the wall unless there’s a rapid U-turn. “Non-League football is at the heart and soul of English football with clubs in every town across the country supported by a small but loyal fan base,” she said.

“To treat their return through the gates as the same as League football, who have much larger crowds, is unfair. If we don’t let fans in soon then I fear for the future of our smaller clubs.”