Langney journey is over

LANGNEY Wanderers have pulled out of the Southern Combination Premier Division, ending their 10-year rise from Sunday football to Step 5.

The club were formed in 2010 and first played in the Lewes Sunday League, moving to Saturday football and the East Sussex League two years later.

Winning the Premier Division at the first attempt, they were promoted to Division Three of the Sussex County League and continued their upwards climb.

A statement from the club who have groundshared with Eastbourne Borough for the past four seasons said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision for us as we feel like we have let you all down, but the financial side of football is very expensive.”