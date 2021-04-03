A happy return for Grassroots!

By David Richardson

WELCOME BACK: Worcester Park Reserves go for goal in their 5-0 win over Battersea Ironside yesterday

PICTURE: Simon Roe

GRASSROOTS football at Step 7 and below made a welcome return to action this week for the first time since lockdown was imposed on January 4.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, and outdoor swimming pools, reopened on Monday while formally organised outdoor sports - for adults and under-18s – have restarted.

The 2020-21 grassroots season has been extended until the end of June to allow leagues the time and flexibility t...