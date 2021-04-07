Barnet appoint Simon Bassey as new head coach

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous has confirmed former AFC Wimbledon coach Simon Bassey as the new head coach of the National League strugglers.

Picture: Andrew Rowland/Alamy Live News

The Bees currently sit second from bottom in non-league’s top tier after winning just three of their 29 league games so far this season.

Club legend Paul Fairclough recently returned to the club following the departure of former manager Tim Flowers as he provided support during the search for a new permanent boss.

Kleanthous has now revealed that appointment of Bassey and assistant manager Dave Anderson in a lengthy update on the club website as the Bees supremo responded to a number of social media comments on the club’s future, recruitment and their disappointing performance this season.

Bassey and Anderson will take charge for the first time when Barnet travel to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

The full update can be found on the club’s official website here.