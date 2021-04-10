Entrants withdraw from Yorkshire Trophy

SEVERAL clubs – mainly from the Northern Counties East League – have pulled out of the Yorkshire Trophy Supplementary Cup competition because the Government’s lockdown restrictions will not allow spectators into grounds until May 17.

The one-off Trophy was set up in the hope that fans would be readmitted to stadiums from April 12 when outdoor attractions are permitted to reopen.

But now that has been ruled out, the likes of Eccleshill United, Emley, Garforth Town, Silsden, Steeton and Thackley plus Northern Premier Division One North West Ossett United have withdrawn.

Organisers are still going ahead with the cup but have now delayed its kick-off date until May 17 when grounds may be reopened to half their capacity.

Brighouse Town, Campion, Golcar United, Liversedge and Penistone Church are still in and talks are being held with other clubs in regards to joining them.