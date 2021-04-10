Eastleigh new boy Adam Marriott is aiming high with Spitfires

ON THE MOVE: Adam Marriott has joined Eastleigh on a permanent transfer from King’s Lynn Town

EASTLEIGH have given their play-off hopes a huge boost by completing the signing of striker Adam Marriott from King’s Lynn Town.

The 29-year-old netted 65 goals in 99 games for the Linnets – six of those coming this season in the National League.

Now, with his contract up in the summer – and currently furloughed by cash-strapped Lynn – he joins the Spitfires on a permanent free transfer for the rest of the season.

Marriott’s goals have been a major factor behind Lynn’s successive promotions from the Southern League to the National League – winning the Golden Boot in both seasons.

The former Norwich City, Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Boston United striker said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. Eastleigh have given me the opportunity to play some games and hopefully do well for the club, I’m excited to get started.”

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn’s attacking midfielder Kairo Mitchell yesterday joined Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.