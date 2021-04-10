Barnet boss Simon Bassey looking for the spirit of the Crazy Gang

By Matt Badcock

SIMON BASSEY says building a brighter future for Barnet begins now – and he’s planning to use his experience of the winning Wimbledon environment to get it right.

Bassey, 45, has been appointed as the Bees’ first team coach, with legendary Non-League boss Dave Anderson assisting him, as the National League strugglers begin to rebuild their backroom staff.

Picture: Andrew Rowland/Alamy Live News

The former AFC Wimbledon coach will be the fifth face in charge of the rock-bottom Bees following last month’s departure of Tim Flowers that has since seen Paul Fairclough and Gar...