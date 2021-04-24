Adam Jones steps down at Stockport Town

FORMER FC United of Manchester defender Adam Jones has quit as manager of Stockport Town, writes ROBIN JONES.

Jones was appointed by the North West Counties Division One South outfit in November 2019 after retiring from playing.

A club statement said: “We have reluctantly accepted the resignation of Adam Jones.

“We can’t thank him enough for the work and dedication he has shown during his time here.

“We have no doubt he will go on to be a hugely-successful manager in the future and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

Jones, who also played for Curzon Ashton, said: “I’ve loved every minute of learning my trade as manager of Stockport Town.

“I just feel now is the right time to further develop and challenge myself higher up the pyramid.

“Having 15 years playing experience at a higher level I now feel I am ready to manage there.”