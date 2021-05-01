Stone rocks Wellingborough Town with decision to step down

JAKE Stone has quit as manager of United Counties Premier outfit Wellingborough Town along with his assistant Ben Stone.

Stone, who joined Town in May 2019 after 18 months in charge of Cogenhoe United, said that due to work commitments, he was unable to give the job as much time and effort as it needed, and was finding difficulty in attending midweek games and training sessions.

He said: “I wish Wellingborough Town all the best and anything I can do to make it an easy transition for the new manager, I will do. I will be down the Dog & Duck in the future for a beer and to cheer the lads on.”

A Town statement said: “The club wish Jake and Ben well and thank them for their past efforts in what, of course, have been a difficult past two seasons.

“We are particularly pleased with the success achieved in the FA Vase in that time.”

The club invited applications for the vacancies by May 12.