Chairman Hunter: Boreham Wood are set for life support

CHAIRMAN: Danny Hunter

BOREHAM Wood chairman Danny Hunter has issued a rallying cry for supporters to adjust their expectations next season with the club set to be on “life support” for the foreseeable future.

Wood are set to miss out on the National League play-offs in a frustrating campaign which has seen them draw 16 times.

Long-standing chief Hunter has had to guide the club through the Covid pandemic and with the release of their season ticket prices, a forthright assessment of their future.

“I need to be very honest with our supporters from the outset, especially the newer ones; please, please don’t buy a season ticket if you’re expecting me to provide either a top ten budget or if you are expecting a playoff challenge or more next season,” he said.

“How I’ve managed to get us through this season and to this point has been testament to my remaining staff and the sacrifices that they’ve all made.

“In truth, I’ve been hurt by one or two staff who’ve perhaps took me to the cleaners, but on the pitch we’ve simply had a dressing room that unfortunately slightly underachieved in the big moments.

“We’ll almost certainly have to be on life support for the foreseeable future and that’s only if everyone still decides to back us.

“We will then have to balance off any new players coming in with the present wage bill, which will need to be reduced, but we must get new talent in and more energy into our ranks.”