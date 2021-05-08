K Sports boss Paul Atkins steps down

SOUTHERN Counties East Premier side K Sports are looking for a new manager after Paul Atkins stepped down after two seasons in charge, writes ROBIN JONES.

A former chairman of the Aylesford-based club previously known as APM Contrast, Atkins was appointed in August 2019 following the resignation of long-serving Kris Browning and his assistant Graham Martin.

Atkins said that his decision to quit was “one of the hardest decisions I have made in football.”

He added: “I have been a player, reserve team manager, chairman and first-team manager and it’s been a challenge. Thanks to my coaching staff and the players.”

Goalkeeping coach Brian Vanderhook has also left.

The club was founded in 1919 as Aylesford Paper Mills and are nicknamed the Paperboys. Over the past decade they have climbed from the Kent County League to Step 5.