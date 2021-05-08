Boss Steve King loving life at the sharp end with Dartford

STEVE KING says he is feeling the love at Dartford after signing a new three-year deal.

The former Farnborough, and Whitehawk boss led the Darts from the bottom three to the National League South play-off final in his first season in charge and lay second in the table when the last campaign was curtailed.

Now, he has been rewarded with a new contract which keeps him at Princes Park until the end of the 2023-24 season.

“It was a good deal for everybody and shows the club believe in me,” King said. “The fans want stability and I think we’ve done a decent job in the two years we’ve been here, with what we’ve been allowed to do. We’ve got the club going in the right direction and we are on the front foot.

“It’s important that you feel you were doing a good job and that people could see you were doing a good job and I believe rewards should come if people were doing that. That’s my motto…Earn The Right.

“One of the first thing a player does when signing for a club is ask about you [the manager], ‘what’s your plans?’ I was going into the last year of my contract, the club didn’t want me to go into that so it’s good to say to those players ‘I’m here for the next three years’, provided results go our way of course. It gives the players comfort that the manager believes in the club too.”

● Dartford are looking for a kit man to join the first-team backroom staff.

Anyone interested should contact Jack Smedley at operations@dartfordfc.com with a covering letter and CV.