Consett boss Terry Mitchell aiming to build on FA Vase progress

By David Richardson

PROUD Terry Mitchell wants Consett AFC to return to Wembley next year and push on in their pursuit of the Northern Premier League.

Picture: Paul Terry / Sportimage

The Steelmen manager was heartbroken after being beaten in the 2020 FA Vase final where his side pushed Hebburn Town all the way.

Consett made club history by reaching Wembley having sat third in the Northern League when the season was curtailed.

Mitchell is still yet to have taken charge of a full campaign following his appointment in the summer of 2019, but the club is undoubtedly heading in the right dir...