King Kevin Bolam has his place in Hebburn Town history

By David Richardson

AWESOME! Kevin Bolam, second left, parades the trophy with his management team and Angelos Eleftheriadis, far left

PICTURE: Alamy

KEVIN Bolam was a surprise appointment at Hebburn Town two years ago – now he’s a club legend.

In his first senior management role having been the Hornets reserve team manager when stalwart Scott Oliver departed in May 2019, Bolam has repaid the faith of chairman Vin Pearson.

Hebburn are in line for promotion to the Northern Premier League’s new Step 4 division and added to their success with a dramatic FA Vase final victory last Monday.

