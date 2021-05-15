Hitchin Town are going at full tilt in unexpected return to action

By Chris Dunlavy

FIELD OF DREAMS: Hitchin Town’s Top Field stadium is at the centre of a community hub – and a promotion charge for next season

IF you want to understand what six months of pent up energy and frustration looks like, ask poor Bedford FC.

On Wednesday night, the Step 6 side faced Hitchin Town’s Under-19 college team in a friendly and got a nasty shock when several of the Canaries’ first team turned up.

“We run a college program and Bedford had asked for a game,” explains Hitchin boss Mark Burke. “We thought ‘Great idea –a bit of experience against an adult team’.

“Before we...