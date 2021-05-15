Andy Ambler: We are proud to welcome back fans

FOOTBALL fans return to Non-League grounds this week with 10,000 also set to be at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for the 2020-21 Non-League Finals Day.

The NLP caught up with the FA’s Director of Professional Game Relations Andy Ambler to look back at the 2019-20 Finals Day played a fortnight ago, welcoming supporters back, Covid testing, and the part the occasion will play on the road back to full stadia.

BUNDLES OF JOY: Hebburn Town celebrated winning the FA Vase after an absorbing final against Consett

PICTURE: Alamy

2019-20 Non-League Finals Day

Of course we would have liked fans...