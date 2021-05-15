Hereford keeper Brandon Hall lands unexpected FA Trophy lift

By David Richardson

GOALKEEPER Brandon Hall wasn’t supposed to be a part of the Hereford squad this season – now he’s set to walk out at Wembley for the Bulls.

The 28-year-old was told he wasn’t needed last summer, but remained with the club as he was under contract for the campaign.

Hall had played regularly in their difficult 2019-20 season and didn’t expect his services to not be required.

“I was told I was to leave the club,” he told The NLP. “That was the message to me from a few people at the club, that was how it was put to me. I was told I wasn’t needed for whatever reason that was...