Return of fans is just the ticket for Aldershot Town boss Danny Searle

BACK IN THE OLD ROUTINE: Aldershot Town fans cheer on their side from the EBB Stadium’s East Bank against Eastleigh on Tuesday night PICTURE: Ian Morsman

NATIONAL LEAGUE clubs welcomed supporters back into stadiums this week – and it gave boss Danny Searle and his players a chance to experience the passion of the Aldershot Town fans.

The easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday meant up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent capacity, whichever figure is lower, would be allowed at larger outdoor venues, while at smaller outdoor venues, the limit would be capped at 4,000 or 50 per cent capacity. Fans were briefly allowed at matches in December before the country was locked down again.

Clubs have been preparing and working with the National League for the return of spectators – and it came as a welcome boost to players and staff.

“My selling point to the lads is if we’re sitting in the play-offs and there’s 3,500 people here, play in front of that every week!” said Searle. “You’re not going to get that at most clubs in the league or the noise that our lot make.”