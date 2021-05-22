Newly promoted Corinthian will keep it casual after promotion

By David Richardson



NEWLY-PROMOTED Corinthian will look to replicate the success of Corinthian-Casuals by competing at Step 4 as an amateur club.

The Hoops have moved up into the Isthmian South East after having the best points per-game record over the last two seasons in the Southern Counties East League.

The club was formed in 1972 and named after the original London-based amateur Corinthian, who merged with Casuals FC to create Corinthian-Casuals, the Isthmian Premier side.

Their amateur status means they do not pay their players, which is an obvious hindrance against their league riva...