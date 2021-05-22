Matt Hayden back in the game at Callington Town

SACKED St Blazey boss Matt Hayden is back in the game after being appointed manager of South West Peninsula Premier West rivals Callington Town.

Hayden, along with joint manager Shaun Vincent and several of their players, were dismissed in January after by holding a Christmas party at an AirBnB in Plymouth on December 19 in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

A former player with Mount Gould, Ernesettle, Elburton Villa and St Blazey, Hayden was in charge of the Cornish club for three years before the incident.

Meanwhile, Sam Borthwick stood down as manager of Callington in October leaving chairman Steve Blackford in charge at Marshfield Parc on a caretaker basis.

Hayden said: “This is a great opportunity for me to further my managerial experience. Whilst I know it is a tough task ahead, I am really looking forward to what the future holds and cannot wait to get started.”