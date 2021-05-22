NPL Chief Mark Harris delighted as pure pyramid takes a step forward

By MATT BADCOCK

NORTHERN PREMIER League chairman Mark Harris has hailed a new era for the National League System as the FA revealed the allocations for the 2021-22 season that will see the inaugural eighth Step 4 division – the NPL Midlands.

As part of the major restructure of the NLS, there are two new divisions at Step 5 to make 16 in total, while Step 6 is reduced from 20 divisions to 17.

Macclesfield FC, formed from the ashes of Macclesfield Town, will begin their new life at Step 5 in the North West Counties Premier Division.

The United Counties League will now operate a North and Sou...