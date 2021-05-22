Gulliem Balague: United Counties switch “too much of a punishment” for Biggleswade United

GUILLEM BALAGUE, the prominent Spanish journalist and chairman of Biggleswade United, says their switch to the United Counties League South is “too much of a punishment”.

United are appealing their placement to the FA and asking for the decision to be reconsidered so they can remain in the Spartan South Midlands League.

Potton United and Newport Pagnell Town are making the same move and have also confirmed they will appeal.

Balague, who also says the extra travelling will put too much pressure on their resources, said: “Since my arrival to the club in October 2014, we have asked coaches and players to put emphasis mostly on process and progression, exactly as the FA coaching courses insist on. We have dedicated plenty of hours to make it part of our DNA.

“We have been competing for the league for a few years now and have a hardcore set of players that believe in what we are doing and understand what process and progression means. We all want to stay where we are and keep at it!”

Meanwhile, the FA have agreed to the Eastern Counties League’s request on behalf of Ipswich Wanderers that the Suffolk club switch to their Division One South having initially been placed in Division One North.