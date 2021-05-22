Horley Town fume over sideways move in FA restructure

HORLEY Town have lodged an immediate appeal against the FA’s decision to move them sideways from the Southern Combination to the Combined Counties League.

A statement issued by the Clarets said: “This announcement will have a huge impact on our current squad and the management team and after very positive starts to each of the past few seasons in the Southern Combination, we would like to be given the opportunity to build on this.

“Being forced to move back to the Combined Counties could be very detrimental for us as a club and could mean rebuilding again.

“Subsequently, we have asked the FA to review this decision.”