Alan Dowson so proud of Swansea City ace Jamal Lowe

By Matt Badcock

ALAN DOWSON always remembers the first time he saw Jamal Lowe smile.

“I said, ‘Brilliant’,” Dowson tells The NLP. “‘Ok, that’s how you’re going to play from now. You’re going to play with a smile on your face’. He has a lovely smile on him.”

Dowson had just signed the striker for Hampton & Richmond Borough after spotting him play for Hemel Hempstead against Crystal Palace reserves.

LOOKING BACK: Jamal Lowe, top, celebrates in his Hampton days and, right, playing for Swansea

It was a move that revitalised the frontman after falling out of favour at Barnet and tumblin...