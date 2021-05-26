National League confirm key dates for new season

The National League have released details of their plans for the 2021/22 season.

The competitive action will make a long-awaited return for clubs in the North and South Divisions on Saturday 14th August, with the National division getting underway seven days later.

The festive football feast will get underway on Sunday 26th December with the Boxing Day fixtures and games will also take place two days later across all three divisions.

The first fixtures of 2022 are set to take place on Sunday 2nd January – but the league have confirmed clubs can move fixtures to New Years Day or Monday 3rd January.

The North and South Divisions will see their seasons come to a close on Saturday 7th May, with play-off games taking place between Wednesday 11th and Sunday 22nd May.

The National Division campaign is scheduled to end on Saturday 21st May and their play-off ties will take place between Wednesday 25th May and Sunday 5th June.