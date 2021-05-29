Mattie Pollock so proud to reach the Premier League with Watford

GETTING SHIRTY: Mattie Pollock is unveiled at Watford PICTURE: Watford FC

HE LOOKED to be heading for the National League but now talented defender Mattie Pollock has the Premier League fully in his sights.

The 19-year-old centre-back joined top-flight new boys Watford from Grimsby on Thursday for an initial fee of £250,000 on a five-year deal.

He made his debut for the Mariners in late 2018 and has since gone on to make 58 appearances, scoring four goals. The former Leeds youngster comes from a footballing family – dad Jamie played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Bolton and Manchester City and is chairman of Northern League side Billingham Synthonia, while his brother Ben, 23, plays for Hereford.

“It’s something you dream of, to sign for a Premier League club,” Pollock told the Watford website. “I’m very proud, it’s a good day for my family and for me.

“(The facilities are) unbelievable and it’s a good platform for me to improve my game.

“It’s going to be massive for me to develop both on and off the pitch and learn different things, playing with players who have been all over and played at the highest level and learning off them day in, day out.

“Playing in front of fans at Grimsby was quality so I can only imagine what the fans here will be like.

“The stadium’s unreal and I can’t wait to get out there and show them what I can do.”