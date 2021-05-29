Three-sy does it for Northern League Division One club Ryhope CW

RYHOPE Colliery Welfare have announced a new “three musketeers” management team for their Ebac Northern League Division One campaign next season.

Former players Craig Hughes and David Pounder have returned to the Sunderland club and will join joint-boss Gary Pearson to form what is to be known as the ‘Trio Fluid Management Team.’

Hughes and Pounders resigned as co-managers of Division Two side Easington Colliery.

Pounders made more than 200 appearances for Scarborough and York City and was part of the Whitley Bay side which won the FA Vase at Wembley in 2011.

A Ryhope CW statement said: “The Trio Fluid Management style will mean that all three coaches will have an equal role and will all be present at touchline on match days.

“Both Craig and David have been introduced to the playing squad and have gained a positive reaction from the players and the club.”