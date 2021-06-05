Glebe gaffer Gary Alexander steps down

FORMER Football League striker Gary Alexander has stepped aside from his role as manager of Glebe after two seasons in charge of the Southern Counties East Premier outfit.

Alexander, 41, was on the books of a number of clubs including West Ham United, Exeter City, Swindon Town, Hull City and Burton Albion, and also had a spell as caretaker manager of Crawley Town alongside Martin Hinshelwood.

He said: “It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to step away from Glebe after a difficult two years and personal issues.

“I’ve opted to take a break and spend time with my family.”

A club statement said: “We would like to thank Gary for his total professionalism and hard work during his time with us.”

● Former AFC Rushden & Diamonds number two Paul Lamb has been appointed as manager of United Counties Premier South outfit Wellingborough Town.

He replaces Jake Stone, who quit the Dog & Duck outfit, citing work commitments, while his assistant Ben Stone also departed.

Lamb, 46, made his League debut with Northampton Town at the age of 17 and gained his first FA coaching badge there a year later.

He them moved into Non-League football with Dunstable and played for several clubs including Wealdstone where he spent six seasons.

Lamb then became player-coach at Daventry Town and later assistant manager at Banbury United, and a full-time PE teacher.

In a statement, Doughboys joint Wellingborough chairmen Mark Darnell and Darren Wingrove said: “Paul has had a successful playing and coaching career to date, and we hope that this experience will help to continue to develop and progress the club.”