Stoke Gabriel woes arrested with Police merger

COP that! Stoke Gabriel, the team with the worst playing record in the English pyramid last season, have turned to the boys in blue to help revitalise their fortunes.

The Railwaymen, who were rock bottom of the South West Peninsula Premier East with no points from their opening 18 games, conceding 207 goals and scoring just seven when the season was curtailed, have amalgamated with local grassroots side Torbay Police FC.

A statement from the Devon club aid: “It gives us great pleasure to announceed that Stoke Gabriel FC and Torbay Police FC have joined forces and become one Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police FC.

The combined club, nicknamed the Bees, will have a first team playing at Step 6, a development team at Step 7 and youth sides ranged from under eights through to under 18s.

Managed by Dennis Perry with Luke Joiner as his assistant, they will continue to play at the floodlit Kia Speedwell Stadium in Stoke Gabriel.

Stoke Gabriel were founded in 1905. By contrast, Torbay Police FC in their last incarnation were founded in October 2010 by members of the Devon & Cornwall Police and played in the South Devon League.

As well as serving officers and constabulary staff, they have also included players from the local community.