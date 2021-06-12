‘Massive buzz’ attracted Peterborough Sports new-boy Michael Gash

By Chris Dunlavy

TOP BOSS: Michael Gash King’s Lynn to link up with Peterborough

PICTURE: Rivka Blum Photography

MICHAEL Gash had no shortage of offers when he decided to call time on his four-year stint at King’s Lynn Town.

But once the 35-year-old striker met Peterborough Sports’ charismatic boss Jimmy Dean, his next destination was never in doubt.

“I left King’s Lynn on the Thursday and by Friday I had offers from 15 different clubs,” reveals the former Cambridge United, York City and Barnet man.

“I spoke to a lot of managers, and teams who offered me good deals. From the league above...