Keiran Murtagh trading places after Dartford switch

KEIRAN Murtagh has made a habit of carving up defences throughout his career – and now taking up the trade of carpentry, he’ll still be able to do just that in the National League South.

Photo: Edmund Boyden.

Murtagh has reunited with Dartford boss Steve King having played for him at Macclesfield Town when they reached the FA Cup fourth round.

Murtagh has 22 international caps for Antigua & Barbuda and has made more than 330 appearances in the National League to go with 54 in League One and ten in League Two.

And the 32-year-old, who has opted to leave Boreham Wood due to his new...