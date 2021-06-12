Triple swoop for ambitious Bath City

By Mark Stillman

BIG BEN: Ben Gerring, centre, at Woking

PIC: David Holmes

BATH CITY manager Jerry Gill has strengthened his squad with a triple signing ahead of the 2021-22 season – as striker Donovan Wilson saw his Sutton United loan made permanent.

Joining the Romans are Cody Cooke, Ben Gerring and Omar Holness from Weymouth, Woking and Darlington respectively.

Cooke has been on Gill’s radar for three years and departs Weymouth after his time with the National League outfit was curtailed in February having been placed on the club’s furlough scheme.

“I agreed a contract agreed with hi...