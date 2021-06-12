20 matches undefeated and promotion is the goal for Stockport County star James Jennings

HOME ADVANTAGE: James Jennings and Stockport hope the Edgeley Park effect will do for Hartlepool this afternoon PICTURE: Mike Petch

STOCKPORT County may be unbeaten in 18 matches, but defender James Jennings knows it will count for nothing if they don’t complete their long-awaited Football League return.

The Hatters are gunning for a perfect 20 to seal promotion through the play-offs, starting today at home to Hartlepool United.

Their incredible form under manager Simon Rusk took them into the title race until three consecutive draws ended their bid.

But it meant they secured third place and a direct route in the semi-finals to be two games away from ending their ten-year EFL absence.

“The last game of the season at Yeovil seems ages ago now but we’ve been planning and preparing,” Jennings told The NLP. “We’ll have had 15 days by the time we play Hartlepool which has given us time to reflect and rest as well.

“We had the opportunity of watching them beat Bromley to see what we’re coming up against. We’ve had a good run. There’s probably been a few too many draws in there for what we’d have liked but it’s something we’ve worked hard at and we want to make sure it’s 20. We want to achieve something at the end of it.”

The experienced Jennings has taken part in two National League play-off campaigns with Forest Green Rovers and one with Wrexham without earning promotion.

The 33-year-old would love to end the hoodoo with his hometown club and give their supporters something to cheer this afternoon.

Opportunity

“Regardless of our form, when it comes to a play-off game anything can happen,” he said.

“It’s who turns up on the day, who can handle the pressure and having that little bit of luck as well. Hopefully it’s on our side.

“We’ve got the advantage of it being at home. We’ve only had that opportunity once and we didn’t get the win against Woking so it feels we owe the fans a bit more to get a win in front of them.”

Stockport fans were stunned by the axing of club legend Jim Gannon in January, but their new boss Rusk, after a slow start, has turned them into strong promotion candidates.

Key to their success has been a rock-solid defence that has kept 15 clean sheets in his time in charge – 19 overall – to become the best backline in the league.

Left-back Jennings has more than played his part with his consistent performances despite adapting to a different role on the left of a back three.

“I’ve loved working with him,” Jennings said of Rusk. “We’ve been quite dominant possession-wise but then we’ve had to make sure we’ve kept it locked up at the back as we like to play attacking football, quite dynamic going forwards.

“We found the back three had a good balance. We did a lot of work on the training ground to maintain the standards of being hard to score against.

“I’ve been more of an attacking full-back over the years. I played in a back four when the gaffer first took over. We flipped to a three and I enjoyed it. With us controlling the game a lot, you get a lot of the ball.

“Tom Walker plays at left-wing back and a lot of credit goes to him because it’s a graveyard shift! You’ve got to be as fit as a fiddle to get up and down.”

And Jennings wants to keep contributing in seasons to come.

“I love playing and I still feel I’ve got a few more years,” he added. “I’m still making over 30 games a season, as soon as it starts dropping and my body starts telling me I can’t do it as much then it makes your mind up for you. But I definitely feel I’ve got plenty more to bring and be a part of for the next couple of years at least.”