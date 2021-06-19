Evergreen Leverstock Green boss has more to give

By John Lyons

EVERGREEN Fergus Moore plans to focus on management at Leverstock Green – but hasn’t ruled out dusting off his boots in the coming campaign.

The 49-year-old former Wealdstone stalwart beat off more than 20 rivals to be appointed boss ten days ago by the Hertfordshire club and is relishing the chance to show what he can do.

And while his primary objective at the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division outfit will be on his dugout duties, he will be ready to play his part on the pitch as well if necessary.

“I wouldn’t play myself on a regular basis if I was stunting someone els...