Hartlepool United deserve better – club legend Paul Baker

By Clive Hetherington

PAUL BAKER will today cast his mind back 30 years as Hartlepool face Torquay in the National League play-off final.

The former striker played for both sides and “loved it ’’ at Torquay. But he will be “rooting’’ for Pools, a club with a special place in his heart.

In 1991, Baker was Hartlepool’s goalscoring captain, forming a formidable partnership alongside Joe Allon, when they won automatic promotion to the old Third Division – and Torquay went up with them via the play-offs.

But it was poignant for Pools. Tottenham legend Cyril Knowles, who as Torquay boss had nur...