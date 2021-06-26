West Allotment Celtic facing tough start on return to Northern League’s top tier

By Mark Carruthers

FAVOURITES: Craig Spooner of North Shields, one of the league’s big guns

PICTURE: Shutter Press

WEST ALLOTMENT Celtic manager Jay Bates believes his side will face the Northern League title favourites on the opening day of the season.

Allotment were one of three clubs promoted from Division Two last month and they will mark their return to the top tier with a short trip to North Tyneside rivals North Shields on Saturday, July 31.

The Robins have impressed over the last two seasons and only narrowly missed out on promotion into the Northern Premier League when the 2020/...