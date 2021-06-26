Luke Varney is happy to be home at Quorn

FORMER Leeds United, Derby County and Ipswich Town striker Luke Varney is back with United Counties League Premier Division North outfit Quorn – the club where he started his career.

Crewe Alexandra signed Varney, now 38, from Quorn back in 2003 for £50,000.

In May 2007, he was signed by Charlton Athletic for £2 million with a percentage of the fee going to Quorn.

Afterwards, he played for several League clubs also including Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool, Cheltenham Town and Blackburn Rovers, ending up at Burton Albion as player coach.