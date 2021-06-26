Dave Pearse now the sole man at Bridgwater United

DAVE Pearse has been placed in sole charge of ‘new’ Toolstation Western Premier outfit Bridgwater United.

Pearse and Karl Baggaley were joint managers of Bridgwater Town prior to the club’s recent merger with women’s team Yeovil Town.

Baggaley will now become Pearse’s assistant, with Stuart Jones, who joined last month, as first-team coach.

Pearse said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a part of this football club of which I’ve been part of as a player and coach. We are determined to do everything we can to continue the club’s development and push on.”