Shrivenham part company with manager Chris Hurley

SHRIVENHAM have parted company with manager Chris Hurley after just 12 months in charge of the Hellenic Premier outfit.

Hurley, the former Brackley Town Saints boss, saw his side win just one out of nine games before last season was curtailed.

Chairman Matt Hirst said: “I have the utmost respect for Chris and he is a massively likeable person.

“He completely bought in to what we are trying to achieve here, but it unfortunately hasn’t worked out and I feel that we needed a fresh start in order to help us get back on track.”