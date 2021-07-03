Longwell Green Sports name new management duo

LONGWELL Green Sports have appointed two long-serving players to run the Western Division One outfit.

Chris Alway has become player-manager with Alex Grimshaw as player-coach.

The pair were appointed after the club parted company with Joe White and his management team, who are now in charge of Premier Division side Almondsbury.

One of their first signings has been highly-rated midfielder Rob Belcher from Mangotsfield United.

Ambitious chairman Gibbs said: “To have two of our own in charge is very exciting.”