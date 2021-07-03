National League eager to engage over clubs’ concerns

NATIONAL LEAGUE general manager Mark Ives has reiterated the league’s commitment to working with their member clubs over their concerns.

Ives, who started in his post in January, says they are determined to address the issues raised by some of their clubs throughout the course of last season. New chairman Jack Pearce, who has succeeded Brian Barwick at the helm, has also pledged to unify the members, raising clubs’ hopes of a better working relationship.

Ives told The NLP: “The league recognises there are concerns within clubs.

“We will be working closely and meeting with the clubs to addre...