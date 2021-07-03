Fans flock in for football fix

FUN IN THE SUN: Kidsgrove’s Jake Twyford, left, nicks the ball past Port Vale’s Leon Legge PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

MACCLESFIELD were denied victory by a late own-goal as fans returned to the Moss Rose for the first time to see their phoenix club.

Last September, Macclesfield Town were woundup over debts exceeding £500,000, ending 146 years of history.

Local businessman Robert Smethurst, a month later, founded the new club which will kick off in the North West Counties Premier Division on July 31.

Kyle Blake challenges Ben Garrity

Macc legend and player-boss Danny Whitaker has led several friendlies this summer, but a clash against Ashton United yesterday was their first on home soil in front of supporters.

They had barely stopped celebrating Edy Maieco’s opener at the beginning of the second half before Ashton defender Harry Spratt turned the ball into his own net two minutes later.

While Twyford puts David Worrall under pressure

However, Harvey Macadam pulled one back for the NPL Premier side and then, with four minutes left, a Macc player scored an own-goal from a corner.

The annual pre-season clash between Kidsgrove Athletic and Port Vale was won 2-0 by the League Two side, thanks to goals in each half from James Wilson and Eden Bailey.

Kidsgrove went close early on through Jake Tywford, but his shot was straight at Joe Collinge in the Vale goal before Kyle Diskin saw his cross get tipped over the bar.

FINISH: Edy Maieco fires in for Macclesfield

Wilson scored the opener on 30 minutes when his floated cross dipped into the Grove net.

Kidsgrove enjoyed the challenge of their higher-league opponents in front of a healthy crowd of 1,300 at Hollinwood Road.

Vale wrapped things up six minutes from time when Bailey scored after a cross was spilt by the home side’s keeper.

Slough Town began pre-season with a thumping 5-2 win at Badshot Lea, but only after trailing by two goals.

The hosts were 2-0 up after 25 minutes before Ben Harris pulled one back for the Rebels.

Lewis Pegg headed in the equaliser from a corner shortly after the break and then Tom Derry blasted in past Michael Edegbe for the lead.

Max Worsfold netted with a deflected free-kick and Eitel Goueth rounded things off with the fifth following good work from Jospeh Lawal.

Marcus Maddison, the former Peterborough United winger, scored for Spalding United in their 6-1 win over Bourne Town. Jordan Macleod scored twice with Lyes Mezine, Joel Brownhill and Chris Assombalonga also getting in on the act.

The battle of the fan-owned clubs between FC United of Manchester and Bury AFC ended all square. Charlie Ennis put the hosts ahead in the tenth minute with a drilled effort into the bottom corner, but FC United legend Tom Greaves equalised against his old club for Bury not long after the break.

Zack Clarke, 18, scored four for Chester in their first pre-season fixture at Elton Vale. First-half strikes from Declan Weeks and Jude Oyibo resulted in a 6-0 win for the Blues.

Havant & Waterlooville ran-out 6-1 winners at Horndean featuring a Tommy Wright brace. The hosts did equalise for 1-1 through Connor Duffin to cancel out Alex Wall’s opener.

But the National League South side moved through the gears with goals from James Roberts, Theo Widdrington and new signing Scott Rendell.

Warren Bentley scored a hat-trick for Hungerford Town in a 5-0 victory at Brimscombe & Thrupp with strike-partner Ryan Seager grabbing the other two.

Whitby Town won the Whitby Town Community Cup by beating Fishburn Park 9-0 while Jordan Clark bagged a stunning four goals for Luton Town in the firsthalf against Hitchin Town. James Bree, Elliot Lee and Carlos Mendes Gomes all scored in the second period for a 7-0 victory in front of 1,250 at Top Field.

Hanley Town scored twice in the first four minutes at Rocester both through experienced striker Chris Dagnall. Louis Dodds and Josh Green netted a third and fourth in the second half.

A solitary goal from Callum Kealy gave National League South Dorking Wanderers the win over Kingstonian as a Tom Hitchcock double helped Cambridge City to romp home to a 5-1 victory at Kempston Rovers.