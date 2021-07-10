Tony Incenzo: Living the dream and inspired by others

TONY INCENZO LOOKS AT THE KEY ROLE PLAYED BY WOMEN IN FOOTBALL

HAVING witnessed my mum’s football passion close at hand from a young age, I have the utmost respect for all the wonderful women who wholeheartedly play their part across a spectrum of roles in Non-League football.

The involvement of women – from volunteers to board level, from clubs to league administration – is commonplace in today’s game and vital in bringing us the game we love.

I decided to contact some of them to find out about their involvement. Here are just a few of the responses...

GOOD TIMES: Binfield fans at Wemb...