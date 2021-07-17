Easing of Covid restrictions hands boost to clubs

NON-LEAGUE clubs at Steps 3 to 6 are set to benefit once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed tomorrow.

The FA has provided an update on ‘non-elite’ football in advance of the Government’s roadmap changes, which are set to mean that almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.

Among the key points put forward are that there will be no capacity limits for spectators (though good practice is encouraged), while hospitality will be permitted without restrictions.

This news will be a massive boost for clubs who had seen their revenue hit hard by lockdown restrictions.

In addition, the guidance states that changing rooms can be used, face coverings will no longer be required by law but recommended in crowded indoor settings and free NHS lateral flow testing will be available to clubs.

The one-metre plus social distancing rule will be removed.

The FA added: “We would like to thank you once again for playing your part in helping to get our game going again.

“By observing Government guidance and the football-specific protocols, we can look forward to ensuring the transition back to enjoying football is as smooth and safe as possible.”