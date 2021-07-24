Step 2 clubs showing a united front during pandemic

By David Richardson

GLOUCESTER City co-chairman Alex Petheram believes Step 2 clubs have bonded in the pandemic – and has praised the early work of new National League chairman Jack Pearce.

The North and South divisions begin on August 14, six months after the 2020-21 campaign was voted null and void.

Some Step 2 members were unhappy about the events over the last year that culminated in a vote of no confidence motion in former chairman Brian Barwick and his board.

The adversity brought clubs together in debating how issues at their level could be improved and Petheram has been thrilled wi...