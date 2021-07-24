Alvechurch boss vows to complete fixtures

By Andy Mitchell

THE manager of a club saved from relegation by the first Covid crisis is determined to get this season completed – and wants rivals to be encouraged to do the same.

Alvechurch sat nine points and two places off safety in Southern League Premier Division Central when the 2019-20 campaign became null and void as the country first went into lockdown.

Ian Long, the man who had led the Lye Meadow outfit up two levels and to the play-offs at Step 3 the previous season, had only just returned from a brief spell at Stourbridge, taking charge of just one match before restrictions ...