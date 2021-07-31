Sheppey United defender Jahmal Howlett-Mundle opens up to a wave of support

THANKS: Howlett-Mundle

SHEPPEY UNITED defender Jahmal Howlett-Mundle has been praised by the management, fellow players and supporters of the Southern Counties East Premier side after publicly coming out as bisexual this week.

A video of 24-year-old Howlett-Mundle receiving a round of applause from his team-mates as he made the announcement before Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat in a pre-season friendly defeat at Ashford United was posted by the club on social media.

Howlett-Mundle said: “I’m not the type of person to reveal large parts of my personal life and usually keep myself to myself. I certainly felt it was the right time to be honest with myself and my loved ones and by being open about my sexuality, maybe it will give others the confidence to follow suit.

“Football still has room for improvement in terms of players coming out and being themselves, but with the likes of Thomas Hitzlsperger and Thomas Beattie having done so, it’s slowly starting to evolve. We have seen other sports people like Gareth Thomas (rugby) and Tom Daley (diving) come out years ago and they are great role models for people like me.

“I believe I’ll be a better version of the Jahmal you already know. Whatever anyone’s sexuality, you should not be treated any differently – I’m just as hungry as any other player to step onto the football pitch and give my all to win for our team and our supporters.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve received by my teammates and the staff here at Sheppey United since I told them.”

Sheppey assistant manager Marcel Nimani said: “Jahmal is a great footballer and leader for us on the pitch and an inspirational influencer off the field. We, as a club, are fully supportive of Jahmal.”